- "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The reboot of the beloved series comes after last year's shorts "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!"
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," the reboot of the classic series, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new season of the series reunites us with our favorite Fraggles over thirteen episodes:
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
You're invited to an epic return of your favorite Fraggles. Old friends and new adventures await in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.
How to watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
