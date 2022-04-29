What you need to know
- "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The 1976 Peanuts special has made its streaming debut on Apple's streaming service.
- It celebrates environmentalism by turning a baseball field into a garden.
The Peanuts special, which originally debuted in 1976, has made its streaming debut on Apple's video service. The special celebrates environmentalism as Charlie Brown's baseball team "turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game."
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
