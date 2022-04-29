"It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Peanuts special, which originally debuted in 1976, has made its streaming debut on Apple's video service. The special celebrates environmentalism as Charlie Brown's baseball team "turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game." The streaming date for the special was announced back in March when Apple revealed "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," a new special for Earth Day.

How to Watch

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.

In order to watch the new series, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

