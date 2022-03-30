Sports on Apple TVSource: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

The TV app on Apple TV makes it easier to find, watch, and follow live sporting events. Here's how you do it.

If you're a sports fan who owns an Apple TV, you have a new reason to love your little set-top box. The TV app has recently added a dedicated Sports section, which shows games and matches from various sports worldwide that are available for live viewing in sport-related apps for the Apple TV.

Games for teams that you follow will appear in your Up Next cue on the Apple TV app's home screen, with the current score on the carousel card. This way, even if you're not watching the game, you can still stay up-to-date with it.

Here's how you can use the TV app to enjoy live sports on Apple TV.

How to watch live sports in the TV app on Apple TV

While you've always been able to watch live sports on tvOS thanks to several third-party apps, the TV app now has a section dedicated to bringing the various live games available in those apps into a single place.

  1. Open the TV app on your Apple TV.

  2. Select the Sports tab.

    To watch live sports, open the TV app on your Apple TV. Select the Sports tab. Source: iMore

  3. Scroll through the available live games and click on the one you want to watch.

  4. Click Live Now to watch the game.

    To watch live sports in the TV app, click on the live game you wish to watch. Click Live Now to watch. Source: iMore

How to add upcoming live sports to Up Next

Apple TV shows upcoming matching or games under the Sports tab. You can add them to Up Next; you'll get alerted before the event begins.

  1. Open the TV app on your Apple TV.

  2. Select the Sports tab.

    To add upcoming live sports to Up Next, open the TV app on your Apple TV. Select the Sports tab. Source: iMore

  3. Scroll through upcoming live games and click on the one you want to watch.

  4. Click Add to Up Next to watch the game.

    To add upcoming live sports to Up Next, click on the upcoming live game to add to the list. Click Add to Up Next.Source: iMore

How to set up the TV app for your favorite teams on Apple TV

You can select your favorite teams and be notified when one of their games is on. Your choices for favorite teams will also sync to the TV app on iPhone and iPad.

  1. Open the TV app on your Apple TV.

  2. Select the Sports tab.

    To set up the TV app for your favorite teams, open the TV app on your Apple TV. Select the Sports tab. Source: iMore

  3. Scroll down and select the Your Favorite Teams banner.
  4. Select one of the available sports.
  5. Select teams in the sport you've chosen.

  6. Choose as many teams from as many sports as you want.

    To set up the TV app for your favorite teams, select Your Favorite Teams banner, then choose from the available sports, and select the team. Repeat to add more teams to your list.Source: iMore

  7. Highlight Favorites to see all of the teams that you've chosen in one place. The teams are now included in the Your Favorite Teams section under the Sports tab.

    To set up the TV app for your favorite teams, view your favorite teams under the Your Favorite Teams section under the Sports tab.Source: iMore

Games and matches for favorite teams will now appear under the Sports tab and on Up Next.

How to remove a favorite team from Apple TV

If you want to stop following a team, you can remove it from your favorites.

  1. Open the TV app on your Apple TV.

  2. Select the Sports tab.

    To remove a favorite team, open the TV app on your Apple TV. Select the Sports tab. Source: iMore

  3. Scroll to the bottom and click on the Your Favorite Teams banner.
  4. Highlight the Favorites section.

  5. Click on the favorite that you want to remove.

    To remove a favorite team, click on the You Favorite Teams banner, then highly the Favorites section, and click on the favorite to remove.Source: iMore

  6. Click on Remove.

    To remove a favorite team, click on Remove. Source: iMore

Time to cheer

As you can see, you can easily follow your favorite teams through the Sports tab on Apple TV.

Updated March 2022: Includes information on latest versions of tvOS.