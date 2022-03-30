The TV app on Apple TV makes it easier to find, watch, and follow live sporting events. Here's how you do it.

If you're a sports fan who owns an Apple TV, you have a new reason to love your little set-top box. The TV app has recently added a dedicated Sports section, which shows games and matches from various sports worldwide that are available for live viewing in sport-related apps for the Apple TV.

Games for teams that you follow will appear in your Up Next cue on the Apple TV app's home screen, with the current score on the carousel card. This way, even if you're not watching the game, you can still stay up-to-date with it.

Here's how you can use the TV app to enjoy live sports on Apple TV.