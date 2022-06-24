What you need to know
"Loot" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new series, which stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, follows the story of a billionaire who discovers giving back is better than hording all of that money.
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The first three episodes of "Loot" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
