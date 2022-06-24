What you need to know
- "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is back on Apple TV+.
- The children's series stars Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer.
- The series is back with a new special and four original shorts.
"Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is streaming a new special and four original shorts on Apple TV+.
The new special, which stars Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer and Daytime Emmy Award winner Angela C. Santomero, features Jack and his friends solving a kindness mystery. The four shorts feature interviews with real kids and highlight their acts of kindness.
Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery: Who's behind the random acts of kindness popping up all over town? Plus four shorts where Jack interviews real kids about their acts of kindness in their hometowns, and gives them a DIY bird feeder kit they can hang up as a symbol of being a Kindness Ambassador. "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Phineas and Ferb," "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise) and Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood").
The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group ("Blue's Clues & You!," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films ("Doc McStuffins," "Vampirina," "Karma's World"). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the special and shorts, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The new special and shorts are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
