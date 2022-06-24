"Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is streaming a new special and four original shorts on Apple TV+.

The new special, which stars Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer and Daytime Emmy Award winner Angela C. Santomero, features Jack and his friends solving a kindness mystery. The four shorts feature interviews with real kids and highlight their acts of kindness.

Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery: Who's behind the random acts of kindness popping up all over town? Plus four shorts where Jack interviews real kids about their acts of kindness in their hometowns, and gives them a DIY bird feeder kit they can hang up as a symbol of being a Kindness Ambassador. "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Phineas and Ferb," "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise) and Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"). The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group ("Blue's Clues & You!," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films ("Doc McStuffins," "Vampirina," "Karma's World"). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below: