"Roar" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series, which stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward, is told over eight different stories. It, as Apple explains it, paints an "insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."

"Roar" offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women. In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. "Roar" is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

