What you need to know
- "Roar" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series is told over eight episodes with each one focused on a different story.
"Roar" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward, is told over eight different stories. It, as Apple explains it, paints an "insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."
"Roar" offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.
In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. "Roar" is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Roar" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Netflix for Apple TV finally gains an updated tvOS 15 interface
Netflix has updated its Apple TV+ app to take advantage of the new tvOS 15 media player.
Apple suppliers avoided almost 14 million metric tons of carbon emissions
Apple has today announced that its suppliers were able to avoid 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions throughout 2021 while also more than doubling their use of clean power.
Elon Musk offers to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion and "transform it"
Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion, according to a regulatory filing.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.