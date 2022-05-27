Season five of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The latest season of the series, which comes to Apple TV+ for the first time, will feature appearances from Simu Liu, the stars of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario, and more:

The stars — sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures — this season include Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; "The White Lotus" costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on "Carpool Karaoke"; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D'Amelio family. Additional episodes will debut later this year. "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below: