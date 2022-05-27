What you need to know
- Season three of "Helpsters" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new season features appearances by Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.
Season three of "Helpsters" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series features a huge guest star lineup for this season. Some of the guests include Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, It will also feature music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown, and Claud.
Honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational and entertaining," teaching young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires collaboration, self-confidence, friendship and much more.
Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator of "Helpsters." He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series' showrunner.
"Helpsters" is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of "Sesame Street," featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season three of "Helpsters" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Gorgeous new Pride Apple Watch bands are now available at some Apple Stores
Apple's latest Pride Apple Watch bands are now available to buy in some Apple Stores, although whether you can walk into a store and pick one up yourself will very much depend on where you happen to be.
Rare Steve Jobs check for $9.18 goes under the hammer, could fetch $25k
A rare check signed by Steve Jobs dated July 23, 1976, has just gone up for auction and could be worth a lot more than it was originally written out for...
Apple store workers get surprise pay rise as union pressure grows
Apple plans to give U.S. workers a pay rise in the face of growing pressure from unions that are emerging in some retail locations.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.