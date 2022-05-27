Season three of "Helpsters" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series features a huge guest star lineup for this season. Some of the guests include Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, It will also feature music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown, and Claud.

Honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational and entertaining," teaching young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires collaboration, self-confidence, friendship and much more.

Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator of "Helpsters." He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series' showrunner.

"Helpsters" is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of "Sesame Street," featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.