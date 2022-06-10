"Lovely Little Farm" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new live-action children's series tells the story of Jill and Jacky, two young sisters who take care of all of the animals on their farm.

"Lovely Little Farm" follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn't easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life. "Lovely Little Farm" is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog") and Billy Macqueen ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog"), along with Catherine Williams ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog").

