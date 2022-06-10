What you need to know
- "Lovely Little Farm," a new children's series, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new series "follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm."
"Lovely Little Farm" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new live-action children's series tells the story of Jill and Jacky, two young sisters who take care of all of the animals on their farm.
"Lovely Little Farm" follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn't easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.
"Lovely Little Farm" is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog") and Billy Macqueen ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog"), along with Catherine Williams ("Teletubbies," "Topsy & Tim," "Waffle the Wonder Dog").
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Lovely Little Farm" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
