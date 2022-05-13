Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Emmy Award-winning unscripted short-form sports documentary series continues its tradition of putting out quick interviews with some of the world's biggest athletes to see "what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed." This season features interviews with Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace.

This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+. "Greatness Code" is produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets, UNINTERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out in the press release on the Apple Newsroom website.

How to Watch

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Season two of "Greatness Code" is streaming now on Apple TV+.