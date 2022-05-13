What you need to know
- Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The unscripted short-form sports documentary series features new interviews with major athletes.
- Some featured in the new season include Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, and Russell Wilson.
Season two of "Greatness Code" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The Emmy Award-winning unscripted short-form sports documentary series continues its tradition of putting out quick interviews with some of the world's biggest athletes to see "what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed." This season features interviews with Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace.
This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.
"Greatness Code" is produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets, UNINTERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out in the press release on the Apple Newsroom website.
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season two of "Greatness Code" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple gives retail store managers 'anti-union talking points'
A new report claims that Apple is circulating anti-union talking points to store leaders in the U.S. to try and stop employees from unionizing.
Get your friends joined into your Nintendo Switch Sports multiplayer games
Looking to get a team together for Nintendo Switch Sports? Here's how to set up your group, near or far!
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.