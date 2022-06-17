What you need to know
- Season two of "Home" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The documentary series takes an in-depth look at some of the world's most extraordinary homes.
Season two of "Home" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new season of the Emmy Award-nominated series features new homes in new countries and, of course, dives into the stories behind the designs.
Each episode in the second season of "Home" unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them around the world, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland and more. Through these unique stories from the homeowners, their deep intention and unique vision is unveiled in the remarkable homes they've created, leaving an indelible impact on those around them.
Below are all of the homes featured in the second season of the series:
- France: Hourré House
- Mexico City: Casa de Carla y Pedro
- South Africa: House of the Big Arch
- Iceland: The Concrete Factory
- Long Island: Sag Harbor
- Amsterdam: Three Generation House
- Australia: Longhouse
- Indonesia: Guha
- Barcelona: Bene's House
- Ghana: Inno-Native House
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season two of "Home" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8 so far
Apple Watch Series 8 might be one of the bigger external redesigns in years. Or it might not! Here's what we know so far.
Review: This YCCTEAM Switch Controller is the best gamepad yet
YCCTEAM has the perfect controller for any Nintendo Switch user. It has all of the function of the Pro Controller but at a far more reasonable price tag.
Review: Dress your AirPods in fine leather with Bluebonnet
AirPods protection never looked so good. Since this Bluebonnet Leather Case is made in two different sizes, there's one for any model of AirPods, including AirPods Pro.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.