Season two of "Physical" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The second season of the dark comedy series once again stars and is executive produced by Rose Byrne. The first episode is available now with each additional episode premiering on Fridays. There will be ten episodes total this season.

In addition to Byrne, the second season ensemble cast is led by returning stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. Bartlett joins the sophomore season as Vinnie Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial. In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below: