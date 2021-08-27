If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, check it out below:

"See" is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian general, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.

Today, the second season of the series premiered on Apple's streaming service. The new season brings back Jason Momoa as Bada Voss and also introduces Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, Momoa's brother.

SEE is back for season two at Apple TV+ .

The second season of the series, in addition to Momoa and Bautista, also stars Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, and more.

Joining Momoa, Bautista and Woodard in the second season are new series regulars Eden Epstein ("Sweetbitter"), Tom Mison ("Watchmen"), Hoon Lee ("Warrior"), Olivia Cheng ("Warrior"), David Hewlett ("The Shape of Water") and Tamara Tunie ("Flight"). The second season of "See" is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The second season of SEE is now streaming worldwide on Apple TV+. The streaming service, in addition to being available on most Apple devices, is also available on many Smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. You can even stream Apple TV+ through the web.

If you want to enjoy SEE in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.