What you need to know
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The film is directed by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," the new drama film from award-winning director Joel Coen, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The film stars Denzel Washington Frances MacDormand, Brendan Gleeson, and more in a reimagining of the classic tale.
The cast of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production.
Apple Original Films and A24's critically acclaimed features include "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, you can check it out below:
How to watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the film, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
