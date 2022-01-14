"The Tragedy of Macbeth," the new drama film from award-winning director Joel Coen, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The film stars Denzel Washington Frances MacDormand, Brendan Gleeson, and more in a reimagining of the classic tale.

The cast of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production. Apple Original Films and A24's critically acclaimed features include "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, you can check it out below: