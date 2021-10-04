Apple isn't known for deals and discounts, but Amazon seems happy to slash prices on the Apple products sold there. Right now, it is offering some unmissable AirPods deals along with discounts on a few Apple-made Beats headphones.
The discounts represent all-time low prices in some cases, and 2021 lows in others, making now an excellent time to buy with as much as $180 off regular prices.
- : AirPods Pro | $70 off
- : AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case | $70 off
- : AirPods w/ Charging Case | $50 off
- : AirPods Max | $59 off
- : Beats Studio3 | $180 off
- : Beats Solo3 | $80 off
- : Beats Studio Buds | $25 off
AirPods Pro | $70 off
Amazon is taking $70 off the regular price of AirPods Pro and you can have them delivered quickly with Amazon Prime. This is the lowest we have seen the ANC earbuds go this year.
AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case | $70 off
Also seeing a $70 discount are Apple's wireless charging AirPods 2. This is their lowest price to date at Amazon.
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $50 off
Don't need the wireless charging capability? You can instead go for the wired charging version of the second-gen AirPods and save $50.
AirPods Max | $59 off
The first Apple-branded over-ear noise-cancelling wireless headphones are on sale at Amazon with close to $60 off. Given the list price of these premium cans, any saving is worth capitalizing on.
Beats Studio3 | $180 off
For October 4 only, Amazon is offering a one-day sale on Beats Studio3 headphones. These over-ear ANC headphones come in various colors at this all-time low price today saving you over 50% on their retail price.
Beats Solo3 | $80 off
If you don't need ANC or prefer an on-ear design, the Apple-designed Beats Solo3 are down as low as $120 at Amazon. This is within $1 of their lowest price ever there.
Beats Studio Buds | $25 off
The Studio Buds are the newest Beats on the block and this near-20% saving is their biggest since launch. The deal applies to al three colorways right now.
All of Apple's headphones connect to your other Apple gear seamlessly with one-touch pairing. Running Apple-designed chips, they also offer great battery life and other smarts like automatic device switching in the AirPods 2 and spatial audio in the AirPods Max.
While there are rumors swirling around AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, we did not see them at Apple's September event. It remains to be seen if new AirPods models will hit shelves in 2021 or if we'll be waiting until next year for new audio gear from Apple.
