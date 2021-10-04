Apple isn't known for deals and discounts, but Amazon seems happy to slash prices on the Apple products sold there. Right now, it is offering some unmissable AirPods deals along with discounts on a few Apple-made Beats headphones.

The discounts represent all-time low prices in some cases, and 2021 lows in others, making now an excellent time to buy with as much as $180 off regular prices.

All of Apple's headphones connect to your other Apple gear seamlessly with one-touch pairing. Running Apple-designed chips, they also offer great battery life and other smarts like automatic device switching in the AirPods 2 and spatial audio in the AirPods Max.

While there are rumors swirling around AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, we did not see them at Apple's September event. It remains to be seen if new AirPods models will hit shelves in 2021 or if we'll be waiting until next year for new audio gear from Apple.