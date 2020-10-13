As luck would have it, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch is one of the many Prime Day video game deals going on right now. While the battery pack usually goes for $60, it's currently on sale for only $45. You just need to add it to your cart to see this discounted price.

I absolutely love my Nintendo Switch and I take it just about everywhere. But one of the worst things that can happen is for me to be out and about and my Nintendo Switch runs out of juice. Fortunately, I have a HyperX ChargePlay Clutch that allows me to extend the battery life for up to five additional hours. As an added perk, it also provides ergonomic grips to the back of my Joy-Cons making them easier to hold.

The ChargePlay Clutch makes it easier to grip your Nintendo Switch while also doubling as a battery pack. It's perfect for traveling and road trips as it lets you play your favorite games up to five hours longer.

Getting a few extra hours of playtime can help alleviate bordom for kids in long car rides or can help me pass the time when I'm commuting on a bus. I don't know about you other adult players out there, but the small size of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons makes holding these controllers reall uncomfortable for me. My pinkies tend to go numb or my hands start cramping after playing in handheld mode for a while. The molded grips on the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch prevent this strain from happening and allow me to play my favorite Nintendo Switch games for much longer stretches.

Honestly, if you ever plan on leaving the house with your Nintendo Switch, you're better off picking up a battery pack. One of the worst things that can happen is your game runs out of juice during a critical moment and you're forced to wait until you can get to an outlet to continue on.

