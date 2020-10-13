One of the reasons I love my Nintendo Switch so much is because it's the perfect party console. Whether I'm hosting a family gathering or having a bunch of buddies over for a party I can whip out some of the best multiplayer Switch games and everyone can join in. Thing is, Joy-Cons are designed to charge while being attached to a Nintendo Switch, so if you have extras, you have to find another way to fill their batteries back up.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Joy-Con charging stations out there to help you do just that. One of the best ones you can find is the HyperX ChargePlay Quad, which can charge up to four Joy-Cons at once.