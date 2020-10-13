One of the reasons I love my Nintendo Switch so much is because it's the perfect party console. Whether I'm hosting a family gathering or having a bunch of buddies over for a party I can whip out some of the best multiplayer Switch games and everyone can join in. Thing is, Joy-Cons are designed to charge while being attached to a Nintendo Switch, so if you have extras, you have to find another way to fill their batteries back up.
Fortunately, there are plenty of Joy-Con charging stations out there to help you do just that. One of the best ones you can find is the HyperX ChargePlay Quad, which can charge up to four Joy-Cons at once.
Charge and play
HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station
Charge your Joy-Cons for multiplayer action
Whether you've got multiple children in the house, often have family over, or love hosting parties, the Nintendo Switch can be a great multiplayer experience for everyone. Having a Joy-Con charging station to power up your controllers after the fun is over will help make sure they are ready for use the next time everyone comes over.
After you and everyone else has finished your multiplayer sessions, simply place the Joy-Cons into their slots and they'll be ready for the next time you want to use them. I love the design of this charging station since it looks nice and doesn't take up that much room. You can put it on your media center next to your Nintendo Switch dock or find another out-of-the-way location for it since it leaves a small footprint.
