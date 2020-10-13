Nintendo made every Animal Crossing fan squeal in delight earlier this year when they released the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch , but it sold out shortly after unveiling. Fortunately for you, you have a second chance at snagging this cute Nintendo Switch on Prime Day, even though it's not sale, but surprisingly in stock.

Even though I had the original Nintendo Switch when it first came out in 2017, I immediately ordered the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition the moment it was revealed earlier this year. How could I resist? This is the best color scheme for any Switch console, with the mint green and pastel blue Joy-Cons with white accents on the grip attachments. It also has an adorable Animal Crossing pattern etched into the back of the console, and you get a unique Dock featuring the Nooks on a remote island. I fell in love with this design and it is sure to turn heads once people see the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch!

But enough about the design. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch is also the V2 version, which means you get a slight bump in processor speed and battery life. The original Switch V1 would have a battery that lasted between 2.5-6.5 hours of gaming, depending on what you play. The new V2 Switch has battery life of 4.5-9 hours on a single charge, making it perfect for extended gaming sessions. Other differences include a brighter screen, which also leans towards warmer colors as well.

Even if you aren't an Animal Crossing fan, this is a great time to buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch. That's because this is a rare, limited edition console, and it's also just a Switch — they've been selling out like mad since the pandemic started. So if you need a Switch, make sure to pick this one up before it's too late!