What you need to know
- Idris Elba has reportedly begun filming for Apple TV+ thriller Hicjack.
- Hijack will tell the realt-time story of a hijacked flight on its way to London.
Idris Elba has begun filming for the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Hijack in the UK, according to reports. The show is part of a first-look deal that Apple TV+ has with Elba's Green Door Pictures.
Potentially another Apple TV+ hit, Hijack tells the real-time story of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London. Over the course of seven hours, authorities try to figure out what's happening before the flight arrives.
Told in real time, "Hijack" is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.
KFTV reports that filming has now begun at symmetry Park in Aylesbury, England. Elba will executive produce as well as starring.
While no release window has been shared for Hijack, we do know that you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch. Priced at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is great value — and it's even better when taken as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Those who already pay for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other Apple services should definitely consider checking that out.
If you want to enjoy Hijack in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection including all of Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
SanDisk announces a modular SSD system aimed at professionals
Videographers, photographers, and anyone else who generates a ton of data now have a new option in the world of mass storage. Western Digital has announced a new modular SSD ecosystem that is designed for high levels of storage both in the office and on the move.
NFTs are coming to Instagram and Facebook
Instagram will this week start testing the sharing of NFTs on its platform.
Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup's value plummets when used, unlike iPhone 13
Samsung's Galaxy S22 range of devices depreciates almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup, according to a new study.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.