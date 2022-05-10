Idris Elba has begun filming for the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Hijack in the UK, according to reports. The show is part of a first-look deal that Apple TV+ has with Elba's Green Door Pictures.

Potentially another Apple TV+ hit, Hijack tells the real-time story of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London. Over the course of seven hours, authorities try to figure out what's happening before the flight arrives.

Told in real time, "Hijack" is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

KFTV reports that filming has now begun at symmetry Park in Aylesbury, England. Elba will executive produce as well as starring.

