There are a ton of great Prime Day MacBook deals available right now, even covering Apple's new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. If you plan to pick one of these new MacBooks up, or you already have a MacBook, your next thought might be on what kind of accessories to get for it.

One of the most popular accessories to pick up for a MacBook is a stand. While you can always use the MacBook without one, a stand has a ton of benefits: It's more ergonomic, works better as a second display if you have your MacBook hooked up to an external monitor, and it brings your FaceTime camera closer to eye level. That last one is worth its weight in gold as no one likes the usual camera angle you get from a MacBook.

If you've been thinking about getting even one accessory for your MacBook, I'd immediately point you to the ParcSlope from Twelve South. I had the opportunity to review the stand earlier this year, and I was blown away by how much of a difference it made when I made my MacBook Air my primary productivity device.