There are several Prime Day Mac deals going on today. We'll continue to report on them as the day goes on.

Working on digital art pieces or touching up graphic design projects is a whole lot easier when you've got a reliable drawing tablet. For the most convenience, it helps to go with a pen display model as these allow you to draw directly on the screen instead of having to look at a monitor while your hand draws on a separate tablet. Right now for Prime Day, the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 is on sale for $80 off and it works with both Mac and PC. It's a great buy whether you're an experienced artist or a beginner.

This is a pen display, meaning that you can draw directly on the screen to make changes to your work. It features 8192 pressure sensitivity levels for added control, and provides several buttons on one side that you can customize to a number of common commands.

This is a phenomenal drawing tablet whether you've worked on a thousand digital paintings or are just getting into the graphics tablet scene for the first time. The 8192 pressure sensitivity levels allow the pad and included pen to react to the amount of pressure you press down with to create different brush stroke widths. The pen itself doesn't have a battery and thus doesn't need to be recharged. It works beautifully and will pick up on your movements regardless of what angle you touch the screen with.

I love when graphics tablets include customizable buttons and this one provides six of them plus a touch bar. Assign these controls for moving up and down a page, zooming in or out, or any other commonly used commands you might need. That screen itself is 15.6 inches wide giving you plenty of room to work in without feeling confined. Just plug the graphics tablet into your Mac or PC to give it juice and you're good to go.

Now, you might be thinking to yourself, should I get an iPad or a drawing tablet? The answer really depends on what kind of projects you intend to work on. iPads feature some of the best pressure sensitivity of any tablet on the market when used with the Apple Pencil. There are also several iPad-specific programs like Adobe Photoshop for iPad. On top of that, there are many Prime Day iPad deals going on right now, so you can get one at a discount.

However, while iPads work really well and are a great option for the average person, anyone wanting to use more intensive art programs like the full-blown version of Adobe Photoshop or who want far more pressure sensitivity levels should really go with a drawing tablet. If that's you, I'd snatch up this Huion Prime Day deal before it's gone.