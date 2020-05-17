Thanks in large part to the immaculate track record of recent iMore show guest, Jon Prosser, we have a spoiler filled episode of leaks to share! AR glasses are in the works along with new size iPads.
There's also a full rundown of the iPhones 12, including model names and pricing. If these rumors/leaks pan out, prepare for maximum excite!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Leaker says he's seen Apple Glasses. And they're coming next year. | iMore
- Apple confirms it has acquired NextVR, a live streaming AR/VR company | iMore
- Kuo: New 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad mini in a year, glasses in 2022 | iMore
- Leaked iPhone 12 names, display, storage and prices | iMore
Sponsors
- LinkedIn Learning: Visit linkedinlearning.com/imore to explore dozens of free courses.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple and Google sued by Ubisoft over sale of Rainbow Six 'carbon copy'
Apple and Google have been sued by Ubisoft over a game called 'Area F2', which it says is a carbon copy of Rainbow Six: Siege.
Review: OGIO's PACE 20 Backpack is perfect for your MacBook and more
This medium-sized backpack has nicely padded compartments for your MacBook, iPad, and plenty more. Carry all of your work essentials securely.
Try this fix if your AirPods Pro earbuds are making weird crackling sounds
Some people have been complaining of strange crackling sounds when listening to their AirPods Pro. One solution is to have them swapped out. Another involves tape and compressed air and sounds much more fun.
A Fold Apart, Scrappers, and more are now on Apple Arcade!
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.