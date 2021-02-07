iMore show 737Source: iMore

This week on the iMore Show, we're joined once again by Luke Filipowicz! We dive headfirst into Apple's latest beta software and new rumors for the Apple Car, VR headset, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
$500

Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry

Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.