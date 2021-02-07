This week on the iMore Show, we're joined once again by Luke Filipowicz! We dive headfirst into Apple's latest beta software and new rumors for the Apple Car, VR headset, and more.
Links
- New iOS 14 and watchOS 7 betas add AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+ | iMore
- Apple launches iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome on Windows | iMore
- iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 betas unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch when wearing a mask | iMore
- Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla | iMore
- Here's how much data YouTube collects from you on iOS | iMore
- Apple AR headset coming Q1 2022 with LiDAR, says JP Morgan | iMore
- Huge Apple VR headset leak reveals two 8K displays, $3,000 price tag | iMore
- This iPhone 13 camera upgrade is now much more likely, says Kuo | iMore
- Luke Filipowicz — 2021 edition (@LukeFilipowicz) / Twitter
Hosts
