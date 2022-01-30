This week on the iMore Show, we once again dive into Apple's ridiculous pile of cash and look ahead to some of the new software goodies people can expect this spring.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Leaker says to expect new Mac mini, 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air at the rumored spring event | iMore
- Apple fall events to offer its 'widest array of new hardware products' yet | iMore
- Analyst: Some iPhone 14 handsets to be eSIM-only but nano SIMs will remain an option | iMore
- Apple has expanded the team testing its self-driving cars in California | iMore
- Report: Apple is working on allowing iPhones to accept card payments | iMore
- Apple Earnings Call Transcripts: Apple CEO Tim Cook on the company's Q1 2022 earnings | iMore
Sponsors
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Editor's Desk: Let's discuss the arrival of Universal Control, new betas
The last week of the month ended with a "party" for Apple, Joe Rogan, and anyone waiting for Universal Control.
Nintendo Direct could be coming in February, and Switch outsells PS1
Additionally, Pokémon Legends: Arceus released this last Friday giving fans a brand new way to experience a Pokémon RPG. Plus, Nintendo fixed the Ocarina of Time water issue.
Apple takes Q4 global smartphone shipment crown, but Samsung wins 2021
New research from IDC says that Apple took the top spot in Q4 for smartphone shipments, as the market declined slightly year on year.
18 stylish Apple Watch bands from Amazon that won't break the bank
You can find some great Apple Watch bands on Amazon that suit your style and won't cost a lot of money. Why not pick up a few?