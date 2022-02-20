Today on the iMore Show we talk about, what feels like, the long-awaited Apple spring event. Plus, we take a trip down memory lane and make everyone feel old.
Links
- Apple March event to feature M2 MacBook Pro without notch, claims new leak | iMore
- Apple says people love Apple Music's Spatial Audio so much they're listening more | iMore
- Apple says people love Apple Music's Spatial Audio so much they're listening more | iMore
- New concept shows everything Apple needs to fix in watchOS 9 | iMore
- The aging iPhone 6 Plus is finally a 'Vintage Product' according to Apple | iMore
Sponsors
Hosts
