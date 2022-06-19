This week on the iMore Show, Luke and Stephen are jealous that Karen is on vacation, but there are still plenty of rumors to talk about!
- Big iPad Pro refresh with M2 chip, wireless charging, and more reportedly just months away | iMore
- Rumored 12-inch MacBook doesn't fit Apple's strategy, says 'skeptical' analyst
- 14-inch iPad could be lacking two major 'Pro' features... | iMore
- M2 MacBook Pro release date now June 24, pre-orders Friday 17 | iMore
- Apple signs $2.5 billion streaming deal with MLS | iMore
- Report: 10th generation iPad to receive USB-C, 5G, and A14 chip | iMore
- M1 iPad Stage Manager requirements blurred again by developer finding | iMore
