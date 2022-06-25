iMore show 800Source: iMore

This week, Stephen, Karen, and Luke welcome iMore's new Editor-in-Chief, Gerald Lynch, on the show to talk about the new M2 MacBook Pro. Plus, Captain America is finally getting rid of his iPhone 6S.

