While we like the fairly limited ability to control our pressure cooker with our phone, when it comes to the Instant Pot Ultra vs Smart Wi-Fi, the Ultra just offers many more useful features that are ready to go straight out of the box without any additional setup.

The Instant Pot is a great buy all year long, but it is also a very popular sale item on Prime Day. Check out this year's Instant Pot Prime Day deals going on now!

Let's break it down

When you look at the Instant Pot Ultra vs Smart Wi-Fi, both are good and will get the job done, but it comes down to what you want to do with it. While the Instant Pot Smart sounds great with the ability to control your pressure cooker with your smartphone and being able to write scripts for recipes, it takes time to set up and learn. The Instant Pot Ultra, on the other hand, works straight out of the box and has a ton of useful features.

Instant Pot Ultra Instant Pot Smart Number of programs 10 13 Wireless capability None Wi-Fi Display Backlit LCD Backlit LCD Control Turning knob Buttons Sizes 3, 6, and 8 Qt 6 Qt only Programmable recipe scripts No Yes Precise temperature control Yes (through Ultra setting) Yes (through scripts) Sterilizer Yes No Cake Yes Yes Egg Yes No Altitude adjustment Yes No Cooking progress indicator Yes No Auto-sealing pressure valve Yes No Quick Release button Yes No (you manually turn the knob between Sealing and Venting)

With the Instant Pot Ultra, users have access to the handy Sterilize program, which can be used to sterilize items like baby bottles, so no bacteria goes into your baby's mouth. The Ultra feature also allows you to control the temperature of the water to a degree, so you can try sous vide cooking without having a separate sous vide circulator. Ultra's auto-sealing valve also means one less thing to worry about, and the button to release pressure is safer than having to turn the knob manually, since your hand won't be close to extremely hot steam.

For those who live in higher altitudes, the Ultra makes cooking much easier too. Since altitude affects cooking times and how things cook, the Ultra's altitude adjustment makes it easier than ever to adjust recipes accordingly to your altitude, taking out all guesswork. And the Cooking Progress Indicator on the Ultra lets you see how your meal is faring along inside the pot.

However, we do appreciate the Smart for being able to connect with your smartphone through Wi-Fi, which is why it is one of our best Instant Pot choices. This means you can place your ingredients into the pot and wait a bit (though maybe not with raw meat, just other ingredients), and get the pot started while you are in another room of the house. It's also easier for those who may have issues standing for too long, as you can control the Instant Pot while sitting down somewhere comfortable. Though the recipe scripts are a little complicated, if you can figure out the programming for them, the automation that it provides means less work for you to do in the kitchen.

But if you can only pick one when it comes to Instant Pot Ultra vs Smart Wi-Fi, the Ultra is the better overall choice. And there are plenty of features that make any Instant Pot, including the Ultra, a worthy investment for your kitchen.

