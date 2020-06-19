First of all, tell me a little bit about your Swift Challenge entry. What did you do?

Upcoming Ninth-grader Simmi Sen is one of this year's Swift Student Challenge winners. I had the pleasure of speaking with Simmi about her passion for coding, her life during the pandemic, and her incredible achievements in life so far.

Ahead of this year's WWDC 2020 , Apple held the first ever Swift Student Challenge, which asked kids and young adults to create a Swift playground on the topic of their choice. 350 applicants across 41 countries and regions won this honor and will be the only people to receive Apple's coveted WWDC 2020 jacket and pin collection.

So for my Swift Challenge entry, basically what I entered was; during this quarantine, since I've been practicing socially distancing, I'm also thinking about, like, how I can improve my style and things like that. So I'm thinking about like what color hair I want to dye. And my friends are also thinking that. And we ask each other, "Oh, what color should we dye our hair?" And we don't really know. So since we aren't able to go to the hair salon, I decided to use my coding knowledge to create an app that; basically, you take a selfie, and then it would detect your hair and it will change your hair color to, like, a fun and bright color, and then you can see how you look. And if you like that color, you can go dye your hair. And if you don't, you don't have to. You can just see another color.

Before quarantine, one of my friends actually dyed her hair, and then she absolutely hated how it looks. So then she had to re-bleach and then dye it another color. And I just felt bad for her. So I wanted to create an app so you can see how you look.

Can I just tell you how much I identify with this? I usually have pink hair, but I haven't been able to go to the hair salon in more than three months. I know exactly how this feels. I love it.

What's the process like? With this Swift Challenge, how did you go about making it happen?

I already had some programming knowledge prior to doing this with Swift Playground, but I have never actually made a Playground. There's actually a YouTube tutorial — I think there are like 10 parts. There's this teenager like me, and he made this whole tutorial on how to use Swift Playground. I started experimenting. So, I first watched YouTube tutorials on Swift Playground. And then after I did that, I wrote down all the steps on a piece of paper. There were some steps I didn't know, It's actually just a lot of Google and YouTube if you think about it.

Editor's note: This is the YouTuber Simmi is talking about (who, incidentally is also a Swift Student Challenge winner) - Anyone Can Code

Do you think it would be smart for Apple to have young people doing some of these how-to guides? Do you think that you identified with the YouTube creator because they were a teenager?

Definitely. The kid who was making the YouTube video actually explained it way better than maybe some older people. Because I think as a kid, he explained all the problems that I had. I also like that he was a kid my age. I think he was 14 or 15. I thought it was really cool that he's also into programming. So, yeah. I think, maybe in their tutorials Apple should use more kids. It would be awesome.

Was it easy to build this Swift Playground? Did you struggle?

I wouldn't say it was easy. It was pretty difficult. But I think the main thing I got out of it was the learning experience. I learned a lot about Swift. The day Apple announced the competition, I took some brainstorming ideas of what I wanted to do and I chose this one because I could relate to it most.

And then the next day, I just wrote down all the steps, like the pseudo-code — what I needed to do to solve the problem. Then I opened up Swift and I started experimenting with it. I'd say, I spent quite a few hours every da doing this project. Since school is not going on, I had more time to work on it.

You first got into coding when you were in the sixth grade. Can you talk a little bit about what sparked your interest?

I actually joined an FLL (First LEGO League) team. Basically, I went to a person's house who's dad was doing this FLL thing with a group of seven kids (we ended up all becoming really close friends and I still talk to them). In the FLL team, I built a robot and I designed the chassis. I learned how the different motors and gears work. But I wanted to know how to code because I thought that being able to control the robot was so cool.

But when I went to code the robot, it wasn't working exactly how I wanted it to. When you're building something, you know what you're doing since you can touch it. But when you're coding, you're not exactly sure how it will be. So when I was running the code, a lot of times instead of turning right, it would turn left and things like that.

I kept on trying. I watched more YouTube tutorials and I asked all my other teammates. And we were able to code the robot. And I got really interesting coding from there. And I actually ended up becoming the team leader for the robot and programming. I think that was really cool.

After our season was over, I did an M.I.T. programming course, where instead of dragging blocks, I would actually type in Python. I was still young, I was still in sixth grade, so I didn't really understand it too well. But I was still interested in coding. I have a robot at home that I was programming and practicing with. So I took another course by Stanford — that course is really good because they explained it much better. And I think I got more mature, too. I just could understand things better. That's how my coding journey really started.

You also spent a summer in Bangladesh teaching children how to speak English and use computers. Talk to me a little bit about this.