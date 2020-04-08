Last week we reported that people using the newly released iOS 13.4 couldn't make FaceTime calls to people using devices with some versions of iOS and macOS installed. Thankfully, that's all fixed in iOS 13.4.1.

The release of iOS 13.4.1 brought with it a couple of bug fixes, but the one that will be best received relates to an issue preventing users of iOS 13.4 from FaceTime calling devices that had iOS 9.3.6 or macOS 10.11.6 or earlier installed. Those are likely to be old devices, so simply updating them isn't an option.