Apple just announced iOS 14 at its digital-only WWDC 2020 Special Event Keynote. This is the next iteration of iOS firmware for iPhone, and it's looking to be the best version of iOS yet. There's a lot of new goodies to check out, and we can't wait to get our hands on it! Here's everything that you need to know about the next version of iOS for iPhone.

App Library

The App Library is a new feature that lets you organize your Home Screen pages. The App Library appears at the end of the Home Screen swipe. It's automatically organized and lets you hide app pages. There is also an App Library Search, so you can easily find what you're looking for. It also adds a suggested app search folder, as well as a Recently Added folder. You can also find a full list of all installed apps, sorted alphabetically, and apply criteria to quickly find what you need.

Widgets is getting a new look in iOS 14. Your widgets can now be different sizes and full of rich data. The Widgets can also be moved to your Home Screen instead of the Today View just by drag-and-drop. The Smart Stack is a permanent widget on your Home Screen, and you can pick the widget for it to display at the moment, or it can automatically suggest widgets depending on the time of day.

The iPhone is now able to have PIP, which is the TV app widget. Whenever you're watching a video, you can swipe back to the Home Screen, and the video automatically goes into PIP mode. You can move it around the screen and put it where it best suits you.

With iOS 14, Siri is the backbone of the new Translate app. Translate lets you translate on-device and let you have a conversation with someone else, and the conversation mode lets two people know which side to pay attention to.

Siri has a much more compact UI in iOS 14. Now, instead of taking up the entire screen, Siri appears as a small overlay on top of whatever app you're already in. Information requests appear like a notification.

Memoji

Memojis are getting more customization options. There are now more hair and headwear options to choose from, as well as new face mask covering options.

Group messaging gets even better with iOS 14. Now you can reply to specific messages in group chats with in-line replies, and there are mentions! What Mentions does is let you type someone's name to direct a message to that person specifically. Notifications can also be customized so that you only get a notification when your name is mentioned. And those who have been recently active in a group message have their contact photo appear larger around the group photo or emoji.

Pinned Messages

iOS 14 brings support for pinned messages, so that your important messages can stay at the top of the Messages app. This makes it easier than ever to access them easily, instead of having to scroll through all of your messages.

Maps

Maps has been greatly improved in iOS 14. There are now more overlays, more FlyOver, and more supported countries. You can find places and get around even easier with Guides, which are automatically updated with the newest recommendations. Cycling gets more support in Maps with new cycling directions that includes details like elevation, requires stairs, quiet or busy roads, bike lanes, and more. The Cycling directions start in NYC, SF, LA, Shanghai, and Beijing.

There is now EV Routing, so Maps can tell you where the charging stations are along your route. You can tell Maps what EV you have so it gives you the information on compatible charging stations. And finally, there are going to be Congestion and Green Zones being added, as well as alternate routing options.

CarPlay

CarPlay is getting some new features in iOS 14, including the digital car key feature with iPhone. This works via U1 chip, and you can securely turn it off via iCloud if you lose your phone. You can also give someone else access to your car via iMessage if needed. CarKeys will also be in iOS 13. Since it works with U1 chip, it will become a standard in most cars next year. To start, CarKeys will be available in BMW 5 Series.

CarPlay also has new wallpapers and app categories.

App Store Clips

With App Store Clips, you'll get a notification that appears to suggest an app. You don't have to download the app if you don't want to, instead, just using a new App Clip. These App Clips support Sign-in with Apple and Apple Pay, so you don't even need to input credit card information.

To activate an App Clip, all you need to do is tap on an NFC or scan a QR code. Then you can just use the App Clip to do things like unlock parking, pay for coffee or food, get access to rent a bike or scooter, and more. App Clips can be used with Yelp for specific businesses for convenience.

App Clips will always be less than 10MB in size, so they do not take much space at all. App Clips will also be integrated into the App Library.

