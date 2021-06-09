If you're not aware, iOS 14 was the rise of the "aesthetic AF" trend when it came to iPhone Home screens. Because Apple began allowing people to use custom icons for their apps through the Shortcuts app, people came up with all kinds of amazing themes and setups, especially with the help of Home screen widget-making apps, like Widgetsmith. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more For those who have never customized their phone yet without a jailbreak, the process involves using the Shortcuts app to create custom app icons. While the process itself is not hard, it's tedious and time-consuming because you have to create a shortcut and add it to your Home screen one at a time. So if you want an entire Home screen filled with custom app icons and no widgets or blank spaces, you'll need to do this at least 20 to 30 times (depending on the iPhone you're using) to create your custom Home screen. I don't know about you, but that's a lot of damn shortcuts, and honestly, who has time for that? I managed to change the icons on my iPhone 12 Pro Home screen once to a theme that I like, and I haven't found the motivation or urge to change it since; it's annoying and involves so much time. I see so many cool setups in r/iossetups that make me want to change things up, but with the current process, I just can't find the motivation right now. And well, at least Apple kind of improved the Shortcuts method over the course of iOS 14 updates. When it originally came out, the Shortcuts method would open the Shortcuts app first before taking you to the app you want to open (this was why I didn't bother at first). But over time, Apple changed it so that your app opens directly from tapping an icon shortcut on the Home screen without going to the Shortcuts app at all. The only thing you need to deal with is a large banner that pops up at the top, informing you that you've technically launched a shortcut. I've grown used to it but still would prefer if I didn't need to deal with any of these minor inconveniences, but I digress. Maybe one day we can get more customization tools