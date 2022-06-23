Apple has added a new feature to iOS 16 that lets users back up their devices to iCloud over an LTE connection, as well as 5G just like iOS 15.

Apple released the second developer beta of iOS 16 on Wednesday, and its release notes include the new back up features for that and iPadOS 16:

Customers using iOS 16 can now back up their device over an LTE cellular connection, as well as a 5G or Wifi connection. (95276719)

Customers on iOS 15 already have the option to back up their devices using a cellular connection, however it is currently limited to 5G. The new feature in iOS 16 lets users back up their devices even when 5G isn't an option and they aren't connected to Wi-Fi, which is definitely a welcome improvement.

Other updates noted in this week's round of beta include the confirmation that you'll no longer be able to use your iPad as a Home hub. Apple has also added support for a new feature to fight email scams which displays the official logo of some companies on their emails, and the inclusion of the RoomPlan framework which will let developers create apps that can be used to scan rooms in 3D.

iOS 16 is coming to all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 13 and the anticipated iPhone 14 later this year.