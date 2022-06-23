Apple has rolled out the second developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this week and has confirmed that the RoomPlan framework is now available.

The beta's release notes state:

The RoomPlan framework is now available in iOS & iPadOS 16, enabling 3D parametric model creation of an interior room. The framework uses a device's sensors, trained machine learning models, and RealityKit rendering capabilities to capture the physical surroundings of an interior room. APIs are available for end-to-end scanning experience, real-time data structures for custom UI creation, and both USD and USDZ generation of 3D room models. (84170837)

The new RoomPlan feature is a much-touted upgrade in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that will let developers create room scanning tools for users on devices like iPhone 13 and M1 iPad Pro (2021). As noted, this isn't a feature in and of itself, but rather a tool for developers to create new apps and experiences for users. Apple says the tool can help customers "make more informed decisions by using RoomPlan to create a floor plan of a room directly in your apps" with applications in real estate, e-commerce, or even hospitality. For example, by using RoomPlan and an app from a company like IKEA you could ensure that the furniture you're trying to buy will definitely fit in the space you're trying to fill with accurate measurements. The scans will include info about walls, cabinets, and other types of furniture as detected.