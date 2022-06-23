Ios 16 RoomplanSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • iOS 16 is getting a new RoomPlan tool that will let developers create apps for scanning rooms.
  • RoomPlan uses ARKit and your iPhone or iPad's camera and LiDAR scanner to create a 3D floor plan of a room including dimensions.
  • Apple has now added the framework to iOS and iPadOS 16 with the latest beta.

Apple has rolled out the second developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this week and has confirmed that the RoomPlan framework is now available.

The beta's release notes state:

The RoomPlan framework is now available in iOS & iPadOS 16, enabling 3D parametric model creation of an interior room. The framework uses a device's sensors, trained machine learning models, and RealityKit rendering capabilities to capture the physical surroundings of an interior room. APIs are available for end-to-end scanning experience, real-time data structures for custom UI creation, and both USD and USDZ generation of 3D room models. (84170837)

The new RoomPlan feature is a much-touted upgrade in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that will let developers create room scanning tools for users on devices like iPhone 13 and M1 iPad Pro (2021). As noted, this isn't a feature in and of itself, but rather a tool for developers to create new apps and experiences for users. Apple says the tool can help customers "make more informed decisions by using RoomPlan to create a floor plan of a room directly in your apps" with applications in real estate, e-commerce, or even hospitality. For example, by using RoomPlan and an app from a company like IKEA you could ensure that the furniture you're trying to buy will definitely fit in the space you're trying to fill with accurate measurements. The scans will include info about walls, cabinets, and other types of furniture as detected.

Roomplan Hero 12xSource: Apple

The introduction of RoomPlan to the new betas this week means developers can finally start tinkering with the tool and figure out how to create great apps that will benefit users. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be available as a public beta next month before its official release in the fall, likely falling in line with the iPhone 14 launch. If you can't wait for that, these Prime Day iPhone deals will be a great shout for picking up an iPhone this summer.

Iphone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

All-new A15 Bionic processor, new cameras, and more

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
🔌 ⁉️ 🎧

Charge up your AirPods without plugging in

Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!