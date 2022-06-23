What you need to know
- iOS 16 is getting a new RoomPlan tool that will let developers create apps for scanning rooms.
- RoomPlan uses ARKit and your iPhone or iPad's camera and LiDAR scanner to create a 3D floor plan of a room including dimensions.
- Apple has now added the framework to iOS and iPadOS 16 with the latest beta.
Apple has rolled out the second developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this week and has confirmed that the RoomPlan framework is now available.
The beta's release notes state:
The RoomPlan framework is now available in iOS & iPadOS 16, enabling 3D parametric model creation of an interior room. The framework uses a device's sensors, trained machine learning models, and RealityKit rendering capabilities to capture the physical surroundings of an interior room. APIs are available for end-to-end scanning experience, real-time data structures for custom UI creation, and both USD and USDZ generation of 3D room models. (84170837)
The new RoomPlan feature is a much-touted upgrade in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that will let developers create room scanning tools for users on devices like iPhone 13 and M1 iPad Pro (2021). As noted, this isn't a feature in and of itself, but rather a tool for developers to create new apps and experiences for users. Apple says the tool can help customers "make more informed decisions by using RoomPlan to create a floor plan of a room directly in your apps" with applications in real estate, e-commerce, or even hospitality. For example, by using RoomPlan and an app from a company like IKEA you could ensure that the furniture you're trying to buy will definitely fit in the space you're trying to fill with accurate measurements. The scans will include info about walls, cabinets, and other types of furniture as detected.
The introduction of RoomPlan to the new betas this week means developers can finally start tinkering with the tool and figure out how to create great apps that will benefit users. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be available as a public beta next month before its official release in the fall, likely falling in line with the iPhone 14 launch. If you can't wait for that, these Prime Day iPhone deals will be a great shout for picking up an iPhone this summer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We went hands-on with the new M2 MacBook Air at WWDC: Here's a first look
Here's your very first look at Apple's brand new MacBook Air with M2.
Review: MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 oozes power, even with an aging design
The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2022 impresses with strong M2 chip performance and excellent build quality, even if the external design is starting to feel long in the tooth.
Review: This third-party Switch controller is a perfect Joy-Con replacement
Looking for a replacement Joy-Con but don't want to spend the money for the expensive official controller? This third-party option will serve you well.
Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!