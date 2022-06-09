What you need to know
- Apple's iOS 16 includes two big changes to the Settings app.
- iOS 16 will allow people to delete old networks from the Settings app.
- People will be able to see and copy the password of the Wi-Fi network they are connected to.
Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update is going to fix two of the biggest annoyances that Wi-Fi users have dealt with for years — you'll be able to see your Wi-Fi network's password as well as delete old networks from your history.
Apple debuted iOS 16 during its WWDC22 opening keynote on Monday and while bigger features like a redesigned Lock Screen understandably stole the show, there's plenty else going on under the hood. With developers now able to install the first beta release, we're learning more and more about the tidbits that Apple didn't announce. Two examples related to the Settings app.
As noted by various people on Twitter, Apple is now allowing people to see their current password for the first time, making it easier for them to give it to other people when the need arises. Apple already offered a way to share your Wi-Fi password but that requires specific Apple hardware and updated software. With this change, people can more easily share passwords with anyone they need to.
The second notable improvement is the ability to remove older Wi-Fi networks from the Settings app entirely. With iOS 15, that wasn't possible and often caused people to have a long list of unused Wi-Fi networks hanging around — from coffee shops to hotels to former workplaces. Those with Macs could remove the networks there and hope iCloud would sync the changes, but that was less than ideal for all kinds of reasons. With iOS 16, none of that is needed.
Apple's iOS 16 update was announced alongside iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. All updates are available to developers now, while a public beta program is expected to kick off next month. Those waiting for the final, stable release will need to wait until this fall to take the new updates for a spin.
