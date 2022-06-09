Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update is going to fix two of the biggest annoyances that Wi-Fi users have dealt with for years — you'll be able to see your Wi-Fi network's password as well as delete old networks from your history.

Apple debuted iOS 16 during its WWDC22 opening keynote on Monday and while bigger features like a redesigned Lock Screen understandably stole the show, there's plenty else going on under the hood. With developers now able to install the first beta release, we're learning more and more about the tidbits that Apple didn't announce. Two examples related to the Settings app.

As noted by various people on Twitter, Apple is now allowing people to see their current password for the first time, making it easier for them to give it to other people when the need arises. Apple already offered a way to share your Wi-Fi password but that requires specific Apple hardware and updated software. With this change, people can more easily share passwords with anyone they need to.