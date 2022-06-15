Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update will make it insanely easy for people to buy a new email domain right from within the Settings app. The software is currently available to developers but will be released to the world later this year.

Being able to configure iCloud Mail to use a custom email domain isn't new but with iOS 15 people are expected to buy the domain themselves. Now, it looks like Apple has struck a deal with CloudFlare, putting the option to buy a new domain via the registrar right into the iOS 16 Settings app.

Apple mentions the feature on its iOS 16 preview page, while one Twitter user reports the CloudFlaire involvement. The full workflow for the process of buying and configuring the domain hasn't been shared yet, however, although we can hope that the tie-in with CloudFlare will ensure some settings are pre-populated to make everything as easy as possible.