Apple's huge AI iPhone upgrade will be entirely on-device to start with — 'Full details' expected at WWDC 2024 with iOS 18 ahead of iPhone 16

Apple’s big AI push in iOS 18 will reportedly be entirely on-device, rather than leveraging cloud processing.

According to Mark Gurman, writing in his ‘Power On’ newsletter at Bloomberg , iOS 18 is set to be announced at WWDC 2024 on June 10 with a huge focus on AI features — which will reportedly be powered directly on-device. Apple is expected to focus on how these features can help you in your daily tasks at WWDC, instead of simply explaining how powerful its LLM (Large Language Model) is.

On-device functionality means that these features will not need a cloud-computing platform to process any queries that a user makes — unlike other AI models such as Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot. These AI platforms can be slower in generating answers to queries due to accessing these cloud platforms. Gurman also goes on to say that a chip will also help with generating the results — which could allude to what the iPhone 16 Pro’s powerful chip upgrade could feature. Apple’s method here can result in significant speed and privacy benefits, as the processing will be made locally, instead of having to reach a cloud-computing platform.

It’s not just Apple’s rumored AI features that will allegedly arrive in iOS 18 . The next major software update for iPhones may also gain some major improvements to the Notes app . Creating voice notes to add context to images and drawings made in the app will be possible, as well as the option for users to use some math features that could help with bill calculations in some notes.

We’ll find out what iOS 18 will officially include soon, with it set to be announced at the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. Apple is also expected to announce macOS 15 , iPadOS 18 , watchOS 11 , and tvOS 18.

Helpful AI apps are already available to download

(Image credit: Future / Jordi Bruin)

Apple’s focus on AI as a helpful everyday tool isn’t a unique idea. Already, there are many AI apps available on the App Store right now that can help you with certain tasks. MacWhisper on macOS, powered by OpenAI’s LLM, can transcribe audio and video files into text files. This can be great for accessibility purposes, as well as when interviewing someone so you can check back on what was said. Another helpful AI app is Limitless , which can take control of your emails, and calendar, and record any meetings you take part in. It stores everything it gathers in the cloud, even on a free plan, to be accessed at a later date. For instance, you could ask Limitless, “What was the main topic spoken about in last week’s meeting with Stephen?” and it would respond with a quick summary.

These are small tasters for how AI apps can help you right now. It’s going to be interesting to see how Apple explains its on-device AI model at WWDC, as well as how iOS 18 and its included AI features will help your daily workflow.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors