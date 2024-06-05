New info on Apple's redesigned iOS 18 Control Center leaks ahead of WWDC reveal

Apple's WWDC 2024 is under a week away, but the leaks may have started to emerge already.

While we covered the potential for a System Settings and Control Center rework over the weekend, a new report from MacRumors has given us a glimpse at what that could mean for the latter.

The report, sourced from multiple people "familiar with the matter", suggests that Control Center will support a "drag-and-drop" system to allow users to rejig some of their icons and controls. If that sounds familiar, you're not wrong, but there's a distinction between what we have now and what Apple is currently testing.

What's changed?

While it's already possible to do this for some icons, it appears the functionality could spread to the rest of the Control Center, meaning your "Now Playing" and connectivity icons may be able to be moved elsewhere on the screen.

As MacRumors correctly points out, it'd be the biggest change to Control Center since iOS 11 arrived in 2017 - the same year as the iPhone X.

The report also says the change isn't confirmed for iOS 18, but with the reveal just days away, it seems fairly likely to expect it to get some stage time. There's no word on whether it'll come to the Mac or iPad, either, with both of those platforms having their own versions of Control Center.

