Here are the exact dimensions we expect for each model in the iPhone 16 series

It's pretty certain that Apple will announce its new iPhone line-up later this year in September. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all replace the outgoing iPhone 15 models, and there are a few changes that we expect across the board. One of the biggest changes is going to be size, for the Pro models at least. And a new leak has revealed exactly how big the iPhone 16 models will be.

Thanks to Weibo leakers UniverseIce and Instant Digital, we know the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are getting bigger. The Pro is going from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max is stepping up from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. At first glance, that doesn't sound like much. But the devil is the detail.

How big!?

The increased size isn't the only change to the new pro iPhones. According to the leaked dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro's border is trimmed down to a slim 1.2 mm from the previous 1.71 mm. That's a 30% reduction. The Pro Max sees a similar diet plan, dropping from 1.55 mm to 1.15 mm – a 26% reduction. Compare this to Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra with its 1.5 mm border, and Apple’s touting the "narrowest screen frame in the world."

Here are the exact dimensions, for those who love the numbers game:

iPhone 16 Pro:

Thickness: 8.25 mm (no change)

Height: 149.6 mm (up from 146.6 mm)

Width: 71.45 mm (up from 70.60 mm)

Display: 6.3" (159.31 mm) (up from 6.1" or 155.38 mm)

Screen Border: 1.2 mm (down from 1.71 mm)

Weight: 194 grams (up from 187 grams)

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Thickness: 8.26 mm (up from 8.25 mm, a whopping 0.01 mm)

Height: 163.0 mm (up from 159.9 mm)

Width: 77.58 mm (up from 76.70 mm)

Display: 6.9" (174.06 mm) (up from 6.7" or 169.98 mm)

Screen Border: 1.15 mm (down from 1.55 mm)

Weight: 225 grams (up from 221 grams)

To achieve these slim bezels, Apple’s using something called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to shave off the extra millimetres. It sounds fancy, but basically, it makes the circuitry under the display more compact.

If you're upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro model, the difference might seem slight, but don't be fooled. The larger display combined with the slimmer borders will make your new phone feel more expansive without significantly increasing the chassis size. Beyond the bezel bragging rights, the iPhone 16 models come with upgraded cameras, a new Capture button, spiffier modem chips, and a palette of new colors.