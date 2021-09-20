Though it only got announced last week, Apple's all-new iPad mini 6 is already discounted at Amazon. With $39 off there, this is the first major discount the device has seen making Amazon the best place to buy iPad mini 6 at this pre-order stage.

With the sixth-generation model, iPad mini is seeing a complete design overhaul. The device now has an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, similar to those found on the iPad Air 4 and latest iPad Pro models, and its screen size has increased to 8.3 inches without the overall footprint increasing.

Gone are the 'forehead and chin' bezels, replaced by an all-screen design and Touch ID built into the top button. The device has also gained support for Apple's more advanced Apple Pencil 2.

It's just as significant an upgrade on the inside, too, with the jump to Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The new SoC allows for 40% faster performance in terms of raw CPU and an 80% boost to GPU performance compared to the previous-gen iPad mini. iPad mini 6 also has USB-C connectivity and 5G support in the cellular models making it the best iPad to use on the go.

There's no clear indication as to when this Amazon sale will end, though only the space gray model is in stock so we expect it won't be long before this deal expires. iPad mini pre-orders begin shipping on Friday, September 24.