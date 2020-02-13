12.9-inch iPad ProSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

Take an iPad, add much better cameras, faster processors, ridiculous refresh rates, wide-gamut color, four speakers, a smart connector for keyboards, and the Apple Pencil and you have iPad Pro — the computer for the rest of us.

Current models include the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the new 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple previously offered 9.7- and 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as well, alongside previous first- and second-generation 12.9-inch versions.

And for creative and mobile professionals, they might just be the dream machines.

2018 iPad ProSource: iMore

Not sure about which iPad Pro to buy? The updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Pro (which replaced the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro) are identical in everything but display size. Both have 120 Hz ProMotion displays, A12X processors, and support for Smart Connector and second-generation Apple Pencil. You just need to decide which size is best for you.

iPad Pro dockSource: iMore

Whether iPad Pro is your first iPad, your first Pro, or simply your latest iPad Pro upgrade, the first thing you need to do is get it set up and running. You can start from scratch or restore from a previous backup, if you have one, and you can even move data over from an old Android tablet or Windows PC, if you're switching over.

iPad accessoriesSource: iMore

With the Smart Connector, Apple Pencil, and USB-3 adapters, iPad Pro has more options for accessories than any iPad before it.

Updated February 2020: Updated for 2018 iPad Pro.

