Take an iPad, add much better cameras, faster processors, ridiculous refresh rates, wide-gamut color, four speakers, a smart connector for keyboards, and the Apple Pencil and you have iPad Pro — the computer for the rest of us.
Current models include the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the new 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple previously offered 9.7- and 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as well, alongside previous first- and second-generation 12.9-inch versions.
And for creative and mobile professionals, they might just be the dream machines.
iPad Pro reviews
- iPad Pro (2018) review
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro review (2017)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (2016)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro review (2015)
- Apple Pencil review
Buying your iPad Pro
Not sure about which iPad Pro to buy? The updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Pro (which replaced the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro) are identical in everything but display size. Both have 120 Hz ProMotion displays, A12X processors, and support for Smart Connector and second-generation Apple Pencil. You just need to decide which size is best for you.
- Which iPad model should you get?
- Should you upgrade to iPad Pro?
- What storage size should you get?
- What color should you get?
- Should you get AppleCare+ or insurance?
- The best way to buy your iPad
- How to sell your iPad
- Buy iPad at Apple
Using your iPad Pro
Whether iPad Pro is your first iPad, your first Pro, or simply your latest iPad Pro upgrade, the first thing you need to do is get it set up and running. You can start from scratch or restore from a previous backup, if you have one, and you can even move data over from an old Android tablet or Windows PC, if you're switching over.
- How to set up your new iPad
- How to transfer data from your old iPad to your new iPad
- How to fix iPad battery life problems
More for iPad Pro
With the Smart Connector, Apple Pencil, and USB-3 adapters, iPad Pro has more options for accessories than any iPad before it.
- Best apps for iPad
- Best games for iPad
- Best accessories for the 11-inch iPad Pro
- Best accessories for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro
iPad Pro help and discussion
If you have any questions or need any help with your iPad, jump into our forums:
- 11-inch iPad Pro help and discussion forum
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro help and discussion forum
- Previous iPad help and discussion forums
Updated February 2020: Updated for 2018 iPad Pro.
