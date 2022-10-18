10th-Gen iPad (2022) rumors — Everything you need to know

Apple's base iPad is set for some upgrades this year to help bring it more in line with what we're already using across the rest of the lineup. And it's coming soon.

Here's what we expect to see when Apple unveils the 10th-Gen iPad (2022) this year.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) design

(Image credit: Apple)

Unlike previous iPads, the 2022 model is expected to make the move to USB-C for the first time, bringing it more in line with the existing iPad Air and iPad Pro. That's something future iPhones are also expected to do, and it's a welcome change.

Another move from other iPads is a flat-edged design, one that will make the new tablet altogether more modern-feeling, while also adding support for the latest 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. That's a necessity if USB-C is coming — there would be nowhere to charge that 1st-gen iPad otherwise. Expect a magnetic space for the Apple Pencil to charge now, too. The iPad is expected to retain its Touch ID and Home Button, as well as its larger front bezels.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) display

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The current 9th-gen iPad sports a 10.2-inch LCD screen, but reports already have Apple moving that to something more capable —resolutions similar to that of the current iPad Air are being discussed, again suggesting that we might see Apple change design to more closely match that part of the lineup. It could also mean an increase in screen size — that 10.2-inch display could grow to anything between that and 11 inches. However, none of this is set in stone so we'll need to wait for an announcement to be sure.

Those hoping for advanced features like ProMotion and wide color gamut are set to be disappointed — Apple reportedly intends to keep the base iPad as an entry-level device, leaving the more impressive features for the more costly options.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new 14-inch iPad, although it isn't yet clear whether that will carry Pro branding.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) cameras

There isn't a whole lot known about what cameras will be inside this thing, but there has been a suggestion that the rear camera will gain an LED flash and a small camera bump to go with it.

Around the front, there's a possibility we could get a new FaceTime camera, but again information is sparse. Center Stage support is a possibility in another move that would bring feature parity with other iPad models.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) 5G

(Image credit: Apple)

This year's iPad owners can likely look forward to support for 5G for the first time, a move that would make cellular data faster than ever on Apple's base iPad. Support for carriers will depend on international options of course, but faster data is always a good thing.

Despite Apple's work on building its own 5G modems, they aren't expected to be used here. Instead, expect Qualcomm to be at the heart of the 5G experience for a little while yet.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) processor

(Image credit: Apple)

The 10th-gen iPad is expected to benefit from a CPU upgrade, but it won't be to the latest Apple silicon. Instead, we're told to expect an A14 chip — an old one, but still an upgrade over the A13 that powers the current 9th-gen model.

While not Apple's latest and greatest chip, we can expect the A14 to be more than capable of handling everything needed to make iPadOS 16 work as fluidly as possible.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) storage

We're yet to see any rumors to point to specific changes to the iPad's storage options, meaning we might still see a 64GB option joined by the more reasonable 256GB version. We can hope that Apple ditches the 64GB and moves to a 128GB base model, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards based on the lack of rumors to date.

While iPadOS 16 has various features and mechanisms designed to offload apps, photos, videos, and other files when they aren't needed, ever-increasing game sizes and other media make 64GB seem a little too low in 2022.

10th-Gen iPad (2022) price

(Image credit: Joseph Keller / iMore)

The 9th-gen iPad starts at $329 today and it's unlikely that Apple will deviate too far from that when it refreshes the lineup. However, with ongoing economic uncertainty and inflation, it's possible Apple may see the need to increase the iPad's price slightly, particularly in some markets if local currency conversion rates are unfavorable.

While we can't know for sure, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is pointing to a mid-March release, likely alongside refreshed iPad Pro tablets. We don't expect an Apple press event as such, but rather press releases to announce what Apple has in store.