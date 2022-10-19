2018 iPad Pro price cut makes it a better deal than the new 10th generation iPad

The latest deal from Apple on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 might make it a better deal than its brand new 10th generation iPad.

The 2018 iPad Pro has been in the Certified Refurbished Store (opens in new tab), Apple's online store that features used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition, for years now. It's already been a decent deal but, as Michael Burkhardt noticed on Twitter and was reported by MacRumors, Apple has responded to the launch of the 2022 iPad Pro models with an additional price cut.

Customers can grab a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro in the 64GB configuration for just $469, a $230 discount off of the original price. That's just a twenty-dollar increase of the new base-model 10th generation iPad Apple announced yesterday.

Refurb iPad Pricing got updated, so the 2018 11” iPad Pro is now $469, down $50 from its previous price. This gets you Face ID, 120Hz, Stage Manager, P3, and a laminated display… for only $20 more than the new iPad 10. Not sure why you’d buy the 10th gen at this point… pic.twitter.com/H6s8Wdah1vOctober 18, 2022 See more

Apple's Certified Refurbished models are a hidden gem

Burkhardt notes that, with the 2018 iPad Pro that is incredibly already four years old, you'll get "Face ID, 120Hz, Stage Manager, P3, and a laminated display" for almost the same price as the new base model iPad which is missing all of those features.

Apple's refurbished versions of the 2018 iPad Pro are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to pay $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping is also available for free. You can also choose your local Apple Store as the place for pickup.

Customers who take advantage of Apple's Certified Refurbished program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.

You will receive a like new device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

If you want to find some things to spend that savings on, check out our list of the Best 2018 11-inch iPad cases in 2022.