Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet at $100 off before Prime Day could be a great present for kids

While our best Prime Day iPad deals list has been showcasing how you could save some gold coins on Apple's best tablet, sometimes it could be too much power for a child, which is where some alternatives can come in, before they ascend to owning an iPad.

Prime Day doesn't officially begin until July 11, but you can already save an impressive $100 on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which is perfect for your kid to watch some movies, TV shows, and play some games while you get some errands done.

Featuring a 10-hour battery and a bright 1080p screen, you can also add a microSD card to the tablet to expand the storage, all the way up to 1TB. But do keep in mind, you can only get this great discount as long as you're signed up to Amazon Prime.

An Optimus Prime discount

Amazon Fire HD 10 | $189 now $89 at Amazon With a bright 1080P screen and the ability to expand the storage to 1TB with a microSD card, this can be a perfect tablet for a child as a birthday present, and at $100 off, you can't go wrong before you decide to move them up to owning an iPad.

Granted, the best tablet you can currently buy for Prime Day will be an iPad - but that could be overkill for a situation where you just want to keep your child distracted for a half hour while you hoover up the front room, or an important work meeting is calling.

Amazon has been making great tablets for years now, and this $100 discount for its Fire HD 10 tablet only sweetens the deal further as a 'starter tablet'.

Combine this with Amazon Kids, where parents can create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content, it's a tablet that's almost tailor-made for kids.