Apple Pencil 2nd generation hits its lowest ever price — save $44

If you use your iPad as a drawing device, then an Apple Pencil is almost a must. With palm rejection and pressure sensitivity for things like shading, Apple Pencils are some super useful additional extras for the iPad line. They're also not cheap – although this deal makes the second-generation version a lot more affordable.

The Apple Pencil 2nd generation is currently on sale at Amazon for $85, the lowest price the stylus has ever seen with a $44 saving on full price.

Apple Pencil 2's lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Apple pencil second generation | $129 $85 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price is the lowest we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2, beating out the previous lowest by $5. It might not stay at this price for long, so if you've been looking for one for some time or if you're just in for a good bargain, you'll want to get one quick – lest they'll all disappear.

iPad deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Pencil second generation is only compatible with certain iPad models, including the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch models, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini. Full compatibility information is available on its Amazon product page (opens in new tab), so make sure you double-check that before you stick one in your basket. For those with other iPad models, the first-generation Apple Pencil is the one to go with.

There were loads of benefits that came with the update to the Apple Pencil. Instead of needing a weird dongle to charge, it can be magnetically clasped to the side of the iPad and charged inductively. It's also got improved pressure sensitivity and tilt detection to make drawing on your best iPad even better.

It's not just for artists, either – you can use it to take notes in the notes app, as well as in other third-party apps. It really is one of the best styluses for iPad.