Apple's 14-inch iPad "got close" to launching in 2023

Apple has been changing up the screen sizes of its products, especially the bigger ones. We've seen the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros evolve into 14- and 16-inch ones, and it has been exploring other sizes for iPads as well. There is a 14-inch iPad that has been rumored for a while now, and Apple apparently "got close" to releasing it in 2023.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that the 14-inch iPad was considered for a 2023 launch. However, Apple decided to stick to a 13-inch size, which is going to be one of the two sizes for the next-gen OLED iPad Pro.

No 14-inch iPad for now, it appears

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the 14-inch iPad. Gurman had noted Apple's intentions of building bigger iPads, and we've heard that a 14-inch one has been in development. Last we heard of it, it had been potentially delayed or canceled altogether.

Gurman has confirmed that Apple may not release the 14-inch iPad anytime soon. Apparently, Apple "got close" to releasing it in 2023 but decided against it. It's likely that this would've been a part of the same refresh that is now expected in 2024. Apple is likely sticking to the slightly bigger 13-inch size for the refresh, which is also expected to get the M3 chip and OLED screens.

Gurman says that Apple likely ditched the idea to avoid the iPad eating into its Mac market. Additionally, there could have been concerns with the cost and the sourcing of the displays. The iPad Pro is the best iPad there is, but it's possible Apple wasn't sure about exactly how costlier it could make an iPad.

Of course, there's rumors about a 16-inch iPad, too, so we'll have to wait and see if that materializes.