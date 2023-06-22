Apple's iPad (9th generation) is down to $249, the cheapest iPad money can buy

While Amazon Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, there's a great discount to be had on Apple's cheapest iPad, now even cheaper at just $250.

The iPad 9th generation is the perfect entry-level tablet for older generations, kids, education, and more. It boasts great features that make it user-friendly including a headphone jack and a Home Button. Despite the cheap price, you'll still get a 10.2-inch Retina display for great detail, and the A13 Bionic Chip. This model remains popular because the 10th generation replacement brought with it a $120 price increase, making this more affordable option very attractive. So much so that Apple still sells it through its official website.

The cheapest iPad money can buy

iPad 9th gen | $329 $250 at Amazon This iPad is the oldest of the bunch, and as such often receives big discounts. Perhaps its lowest price will get even lower over Prime Day so that you can grab a true iPad bargain. Right now though, it's priced at $269, with an extra $20 off at the checkout.

In July, Amazon will hold a two-day sale with exclusive discounts for its Prime members. Taking place 11-12 of the month, it usually sees some healthy discounts on products like the iPad and the Mac. However, we'd wager this incredible deal won't be beaten before or during the event, given this iPad's age and price point.

The 10.2-inch iPad comes with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi, but there's also a big saving on the 256GB version ($399), and the larger storage cellular model.

While it might not be the fancier iPad Air or iPad Pro, this iPad still benefits from iPadOS, getting all the same great apps and security as its older siblings.

It has a 12MP front camera with Center Stage for FaceTime and video calls and supports Apple Pencil as its own Smart Keyboard.

If you want a more potent tablet from Apple, there are already some great Prime Day iPad deals available, with savings on the iPad mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro, as well as this model's successor, the 10th generation iPad.