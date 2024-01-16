Apple's massive OLED iPad upgrade could be just weeks away — 11-inch and 13-inch models tipped for March production ahead of possible April launch

Is your iPad getting old? Does its display not look quite as good as you remember it? A new report suggests, in just a few short months, two new iPads are due to hit the market, and they have screens fans have been wanting for a long time.

As originally reported by The Elec , a 13-inch and 11-inch OLED iPad will start production soon, with LG working on both 13 and 11-inch displays and Samsung working on 11-inch OLED iPads. In that same report, it is pointed out that the 8 million expected units is 2 million lower than “the industry’s expectation of 10 million units”. This is due to a general downtrend in tech sales.

After months of production, the expected shipment date for both models of OLED iPad is April, suggesting we will see the announcement of such devices over the next couple of months. The role LG and Samsung will have over its mass production will largely depend on how the next few weeks of production go. With the Apple Vision Pro launch just weeks away, Apple has a very full calendar for the first half of 2024.

About time

The OLED iPad has been rumored for some time, with it even tipped to get a MagSafe charger late last year. This would help bring it even closer to the wider Apple ecosystem and will be just one of many new features that could justify the upgrade.

As pointed out by The Elec, the OLED iPad will be a way of testing the waters for Apple, checking how viable OLED displays are in its devices and if consumers will pay the extra upfront cost for the better screen. Late last year, it was reported that demand for the MacBook Air , and subsequent MacBook sales, were down significantly. As well as getting better general specs, future MacBooks are expected to receive OLED upgrades too, which might help buck the downward trend of MacBook sales.