Brand new, unreleased iPad Pro M4 just received its first-ever discount — but there's a catch

It’s been only two days since the Let Loose event revealed the brand-new iPad Pro M4, but you can already save $50 on one if you preorder through Best Buy. There is, however, a catch: You have to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

Because nothing is ever simple.

Save on the brand-new iPad, before it even hits shelves

iPad Pro M4 | Save $50 with My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total membership Head on over to the Best Buy website to preorder one of the brand-new iPad Pro models, and you could save a little more than if you were to go with some of the alternatives like the Apple Store. That My Best Buy membership criteria is annoying, but a saving is a saving!

The deal is on both the iPad Pro M4 11-inch and 13-inch models, so it doesn’t matter how big you want your screen to be — the savings will still apply. It also works if you spec the tablet up, adding more storage and the nano-texture glass option. That $50 saving is going to seem like less and less the further up the food chain you go, however.

If you don’t already have a My Best Buy Plus account as well, then you’ll soon find that discount being spent on the account membership itself, as it costs $49 for the year. If you know you’re going to use more after the fact, then it could be worth grabbing and getting the savings. That way, it will be more like getting a free membership when you preorder your new iPad.

As for the iPad Pro, it’s going to be released on May 15, so we don’t have long until it’ll arrive to those who have pre-ordered. There are some big upgrades this time around, including a new OLED panel, and the release of the M4 chip that makes it one of the most powerful tablets you can buy. Don’t want to shop at Best Buy? Our where to preorder the iPad Pro M4 guide has you covered.