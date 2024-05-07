Where to preorder iPad Pro M4 — be the first to see iPad in its OLED glory

Apple Let Loose Event (Image credit: Apple) - Let Loose event LIVE — Everything announced at the Let Loose event, as it happens

So the latest iPads have been revealed at Apple’s Let Loose event, and we have a clear picture of what the iPad Pro models are going to look like. Those new OLED panels are looking particularly juicy, and the M4 chips brought a spicy surprise to proceedings that we only had any clue about a few weeks before the announcement itself.

But now that we know what the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPads are going to look like, we’re left asking one very important question — where can I get one, and when?

We have a date for the new iPad Pro, both the larger model and the smaller one — you’ll be able to get your hands on one on May 15. That’s only a few days away, and the preorders are opening right now, so you’ll want to be speedy if you want to get one as close to release as possible.

Where to preorder iPad Pro

Apple One of the best places to preorder one of the latest iPad Pros is from Apple. Here, you’ll be able to choose from all the color options and select which size SSD you want. You can even add an engraving on your lovely new iPad if you want to tank the resale value.

The new iPads

This year has been a big one for the iPad Pro, with a whole bunch of updates to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch tables. First of all is the M4 chip — and what a surprise that we’re getting the newest chip option rather than the tried and tested M3! These are super powerful chips, featuring some wicked powerful internals, including an extra couple of efficiency cores, and an improved neural engine for the most powerful AI chip out there.

The screens too have had some attention paid to them, with that Ultra Retina XDR OLED upgrade. That will make the blacks more black and the colors on the screen pop even more using some very snazzy display tech. While the displays haven’t grown this year, the upgrade to OLED is a welcome one that marks a leap in display technology that we haven’t seen for some time.

Not just that, but there's that fancy new Apple Pencil Pro — that will work out of the box with the new iPad Pro models, and bring new gestures like spinning and squeezing for a more useful stylus. We'll even let you know where to preorder an Apple Pencil Pro.

The Pros a little rich for your blood? There were new iPad Airs as well, including a new 13-inch model. We know where to preorder the iPad Air 6 as well, to make your life a little easier.

FAQ

How much will the new iPads cost? The iPad Pro models have more expensive than their predecessors: The iPad Pro 11-inch costs $999, while the iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at $1299.